Maneli dismisses rumour of preferred candidate for Icasa chairperson

“The minister is apparently not taking this lightly as this is an attempt to impose on her the candidate by ranking them. [The] Committee is allowed to recommend but not rank as that would be showing the preference to among the equal candidates,” he said.

Ndabeni-Abrahams returned to office last week after she was suspended for two months for violating lockdown regulations.

Ndabeni-Abrahams's spokesperson refused to comment on the issue and referred all questions to parliament‘s communications committee.

Maneli said there was no truth in the allegations as neither the portfolio committee nor the committee chairperson has a role to play in the appointment of the chair of Icasa.

“Your attention is drawn to the Icasa Act under section 5 in particular subsection 1 (B) (c) which clearly shows that it is the minister who appoints the chairperson of Icasa and not the committee chairperson,” he said.