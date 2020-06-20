Ramaphosa refers contentious bills back to parliament for reconsideration

Ramaphosa raised an issue with “incorrect tagging” of the two bills as the basis for his referral of the bills back to the National Assembly.

The bills were tagged as section 75 bills (not affecting the provinces) when they are actually section 76 bills by reason of their provisions which substantially affect two areas listed in schedule 4 of the constitution, namely cultural matters and trade.

In terms of section 76 (3) of the constitution, a bill must be dealt with in accordance with section 76 if it falls within a functional area listed in schedule 4 of the constitution.

Ramaphosa said the Copyright Amendment Bill obviously affects trade as sections of the bill provide for how copyright may be traded. It further affects cultural matters since indigenous works will become eligible for payment of royalties under the bill.

Indigenous work is defined in the bill as literary, artistic or musical work with an indigenous or traditional origin, said Ramaphosa.

The president also directed parliament to the fact that the Performers' Protection Amendment Bill affects performances and performers of traditional works including cultural expressions or knowledge, and the rights of these performances.

“It further regulates the manner in which related performances are made and shared.”

The bills therefore ought to have been enacted in terms of the section 76 process.

Ramaphosa also expressed reservations that certain sections of the Copyright Bill may constitute retrospective and arbitrary deprivations of property.

“These provisions mean that going forward, copyright owners will be entitled to a lesser share of the fruits of their property than was previously the case.

“The impact of these provisions reaches far beyond the authors it seeks to protect — those that live in poverty as a result of not having been fairly protected in the past.”