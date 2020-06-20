Police arrest two suspects for May 2019 murders on Putfontein off-ramp

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of two people who were stuck at the Putfontein off-ramp on the N12 east of Johannesburg after their car ran out of petrol in May 2019.

Capt Kay Makhubele said the victims were apparently waiting for help when they were attacked, robbed and brutally killed by unknown assailants and their vehicle slightly burnt.

He said the investigation team had been working tirelessly since the murders to bring the perpetrators to book. The arrest of the two suspects was the result of intelligence-driven information, he said.

“On June 18 2020 (Thursday) the police operationalised the intelligence information led by Provincial Organised Crime Unit: Serious and Violent Crime to Benoni where two suspects linked to the killing of the two people in Putfontein were arrested. During the arrest no firearms were recovered.”

Makhubele said the suspects would be profiled to establish if they were linked to other serious and violent crimes.