Man accused of killing 10-year-old boy avoids court after holding cell Covid-19 scare

His lawyer Wanda Quluba of Bahle & Associated told the court that his client was present but outside the yard.

"He remains outside as he is still in self-quarantine . He had to quarantine himself because the police officers he allegedly had been in contact with were said to have been exposed to Covid-19," said Quluba.

State prosecutor Brenda Mponco said if that was the case, the accused could remain outside.

The matter was partly heard by magistrate Vuyisa Dyomfana last week but he was not on duty in Qumbu this week. His colleague magistrate Songo Msengana postponed the matter to June 25.

Last week, the state was not ready to proceed with the bail hearing as the firearm used in the shooting had not yet been recovered. The other accused was still on the run and the investigating officer had been placed under quarantine.