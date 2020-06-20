KZN education department slams call by SGBs to keep pupils home as 'unconstitutional'
A call by some school governing bodies for parents to keep their children at home has been slammed as “unconstitutional” by the KwaZulu-Natal education department.
In a statement released on Saturday the department said: “We want to indicate that we view this as an instigation to destabilise the education system and, secondly, disregarding the Covid-19 regulations of gatherings.
“To this end the law enforcement agencies have been alerted of this move by certain individuals.”
It is understood that governing bodies in Phoenix, north of Durban, were to meet on Saturday to discuss issues related to Covid-19.
Earlier this week parents of pupils at 11 schools in the Bayhaven area in Chatsworth did not send their children to school.
In a statement, the school governing bodies said they strongly believe that their schools should remain closed until the virus has reached a peak and the number of cases starts to decrease.
“We call upon all parents to keep your children at home with immediate effect while we are consulting with the department of education, principals and teacher unions.
“It is in the best interest of our children and communities that we heed this call and keep our children at home.”
