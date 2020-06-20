Cell C may lay off 40% of employees

The company has struggled to turn a profit since its founding in 2001. In March, CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson said Cell C had started negotiations with staff that were initially expected to be completed at the end of April.

Efforts to streamline the business as part of its turnaround strategy have included cost savings through procurement cuts, a year-long hiring freeze, a review, and discontinuation of certain products.

“It is the company’s view that, over time, the operating model has resulted in a number of inefficiencies. This is contributing to the operating and financial challenges the company currently faces,” it said.

Cell C said that while the company has started a section 189 process, it is also looking at a number of ways to re-skill some of the affected employees. The real question now is how much the move will cost the operator.

Fixed-line operator Telkom is expected to report a more than 60% drop in earnings for the year to end-March, driven by expected coronavirus-related losses and the costs of its restructuring programme.

Earlier this week, the company said reductions in earnings are mainly due to one-off costs of about R1.2bn relating to its restructuring programme.

The group had planned to retrench 3,000 employees, about 20% of its workforce, but delayed the process because of the Covid-19 pandemic that resulted in a national lockdown. Cell C has also struggled under a mountain of debt for years.