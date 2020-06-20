11 Covid cases confirmed at Port Elizabeth bakery

“Our protocols have been deployed, triggering, among other measures, isolation, and a temporary shutdown of production or distribution to sanitise the applicable plant and equipment.

“The positive cases were all reported to the department of health and the department of labour in line with our corporate policy and procedures.

“The health and safety of our employees remains our first priority.

“Following the above precautionary measures and the continuous executing of our procedures, we are comfortable that we’ve done everything possible to protect employees,” he said.

A worker at the Britos Bakery, who asked not to be named, said staff were nervous about working in an environment where several people had tested positive for Covid-19.