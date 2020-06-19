Pitch Black Afro gets 10 year prison sentence after being found guilty of culpable homicide

Rapper Pitch Black Afro real name Thulani Ngcobo has been sentenced to ten years in prison after he was found guilty of culpable homicide.

According to Sunday World the artist will have half of the sentence suspended. He will only spend less than three years in prison because he has already spent one year and five months while on trial.

He was initially charged with premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice, he was found not guilty on both counts.

On Thursday Judge J Du plessis said the state had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Ngcobo had planned to kill Modisane.

"I cannot find beyond reasonable doubt that the accused planned to kill the deceased," he said.

Du plessis said although Ngcobo and Modisane were both inebriated he reacted during their argument with excessive violence.

"I am satisfied that he could reasonably foresee she could be fatally hurt from his actions. Therefore he negligently caused her death and is guilty of culpable homicide," he said.