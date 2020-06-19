South Africa

Pitch Black Afro gets 10 year prison sentence after being found guilty of culpable homicide

By Karabo Ledwaba - 19 June 2020 - 16:54
Rapper Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Ngcobo, has been found guilty of culpable homicide
Rapper Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Ngcobo, has been found guilty of culpable homicide
Image: Antonio Muchave

Rapper Pitch Black Afro real name Thulani Ngcobo has been sentenced to ten years in prison after he was found guilty of culpable homicide.

According to Sunday World the artist will have half of the sentence suspended. He will only spend less than three years in prison because he has already spent one year and five months while on trial.

He was initially charged with premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice, he was found not guilty on both counts.

On Thursday Judge J Du plessis said the state had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Ngcobo had planned to kill Modisane.

"I cannot find beyond reasonable doubt that the accused planned to kill the deceased," he said.

Du plessis said although Ngcobo and Modisane were both inebriated he reacted during their argument with excessive violence.

"I am satisfied that he could reasonably foresee she could be fatally hurt from his actions. Therefore he negligently caused her death and is guilty of culpable homicide," he said.

Pitch Black Afro found guilty of culpable homicide

Rapper Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Ngcobo, has been found guilty of culpable homicide for the death of his wife Catherine Modisane.
News
1 day ago

Pitch Black Afro's case postponed as he fails to pitch up in court

Rapper Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Ngcobo, did not pitch up in court on Wednesday morning for judgment on his murder trial.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
'We are not animals!': Kanana residents vow to protest as city clamps down on ...
X