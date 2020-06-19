15 security officers killed this year - industry calls for help

The Association of Private Security Owners of SA (Tapsosa) has called for an urgent investigation into "persistent" killings of security officers.

This comes after two security officers were killed while on duty in Philippi East, Cape Town, while escorting a team of Eskom technicians.

"Indications are they were attacked by angry community members as they were leaving the area," the association said in a statement. "The persistent killing of security guards on duty by criminals highlights the urgent need for effective co-operation between the government and private security in the country’s fight against crime," Tapsosa said.

The association said 15 security officers had been killed in the line of duty since January this year. 2020 was 15.

"Last year, between January and August, 16 security officers were gunned down across the country. Tapsosa notes that attacks on security guards have become prevalent and are a matter that urgently needs to be investigated by all stakeholders.

“The killing of security officers is distressing. We were promised safety standards last year when we engaged the police, but until today they haven’t come back to us," said association president Jones Maphalaphathwa.

In May this year, two security officers were killed, in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town .

"Perhaps it is time the police and private security collaborate to share information and thwart criminal activities together. We believe the security industry has the potential to play an increasingly greater role in proactively preventing crime.

"These men and women commit themselves to protect valuable assets at businesses, government buildings, schools and clinics despite the knowledge that their lives could be taken while carrying out their duties. We must prioritise their protection.

"This is undoubtedly a blow to society and the private security sector. We will never stop emphasising that all stakeholders have a role to play to ensure our officers are not victims of these heinous crimes," Maphalaphathwa said.