After acquittal, rape suspect wins R350,000 from NPA for unlawful detention

A rape suspect who co-operated fully with the police was rewarded by being locked up for 19 days, and four years later he has been awarded R350,000 damages.

The National Prosecuting Authority failed in its appeal to the Grahamstown high court against a Port Elizabeth magistrate's damages award in favour of Hyron Swarts, who was acquitted of rape.

Acting judge Olav Ronaasen said in his ruling on Wednesday that two prosecutors misled the magistrate who remanded Swarts in custody in March 2016 when they untruthfully said the case needed further investigation.

They also failed to tell the magistrate the police had no objection to bail being granted.