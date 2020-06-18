Advanced level 3 lockdown: what you can and can't do, and what needs clarity
Some South Africans are under the impression that lockdown is over after President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night - but this is not the case.
Ramaphosa announced new changes under level 3 lockdown, easing some restrictions. The changes include easing the restrictions on sit-down restaurants, accredited and licensed accommodation, conferences and business meetings, cinemas, theatres and casinos, to name a few.
Ramaphosa did not announce a date regarding when the industries would return to work, saying the details were yet to be confirmed and to be gazetted by co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
No mention of tobacco sales or the reopening of parks was made.
According to Ramaphosa, the changes come after discussions with industry representatives on stringent prevention protocols, advice from scientists and consultation with premiers.
To date, SA has 80,412 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 1,674 deaths. Here is what may not be allowed under “advanced level 3" lockdown and what still needs clarity.
What we know:
- Reopening of home-sharing accommodations like Airbnb are still not allowed.
- You are not permitted to be out in public without a mask.
- Movement between provinces is prohibited except for medical treatment, returning to place of residence and transporting fuel, cargo and goods, carrying out work responsibilities (with permit), caring for immediate family member
- People older than 60 and with underlying medical conditions should only leave the house under exceptional circumstances
- Employers should allow staff to work from home where possible
- Public gatherings remain prohibited except for funerals (maximum 50 people), work conferences with social distancing, agricultural auctions and non-contact sports matches
- Borders remain closed except for transportation of goods, repatriation of South African citizens and evacuation of foreign nationals
- No social visits
- Exercise between 6am and 6pm.
What needs more clarity:
- Reopening of parks
- Gyms and fitness centres
- Evicting someone from his or her land or home without an eviction order from court
- On-site consumption of liquor, since sit-down restaurants will be allowed to operate
- Initiation practices for males or females, including attending an initiation school, and circumcision as part of initiation practices
- Sale of tobacco products.
