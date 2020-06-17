School's out as classrooms are set on fire

Teaching came to a halt as four classrooms, a library and deputy principal's office were burnt at George Madoda Primary School in Tswaing sub-district in the North West.

The incident was reported in the early hours of Wednesday.

North West education spokesperson Elias Malindi said the four classrooms were the ones used by Grade 7 learners.

"As a result classes are on hold until an alternative is established. A case of arson has been opened and no arrests have been made yet," Malindi said.

North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela described the incident as a selfish act and condemned it strongly.

"Today we woke up to a call by the fire department that one of our schools is on fire. As it is the country is phasing in learners back to school after a three months break due to the coronavirus pandemic. We plead with the community to work with the department to report any leads to the local police," Matsemela said.

She said this was the second case of arson that has occurred at this school. In July 2019 two mobile classrooms were burnt down.