Nanny detained for allegedly abusing physically challenged child

A domestic worker who allegedly abused a physically challenged child between 2017 and 2018 has been detained after the boy's mother reopened the case.

The mother, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, approached the Brakpan police with a complaint that the matter was not investigated to her satisfaction last week.

“It is alleged that back in 2017, the complainant hired a female domestic worker to look after her son, who is disabled, while she had to go to work. The child would have bruises on the forehead and blue marks on the upper body. The worker would claim that the child is playing rough and sometimes he retaliates when removed from a dangerous object.

“The mother would then reprimand the worker to be more cautious and careful with the child, but the child's condition didn't improve,” said Capt Pearl van Staad, Brakpan police spokesperson.