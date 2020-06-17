Engineer creates Lobola - an automated pap cooker

Rea Nkhumise is a robotics engineer that has taken on the challenge of creating an automated pap cooker.

The 29-year-old, like many South Africans, grew up eating pap but realised that it's a task that many people does not particularly enjoy.

"I came up with the invention in 2016. I always thought to myself that I do not want to be an engineer that doesn't solve problems," he said.

With many marriages in parts of the country dependent on this food staple being cooked perfectly, his invention could be the answer.Although he started working on the prototype in 2016, it is the Covid-19 lockdown that has given him time to thoroughly work on developing what he calls Lobola.

"I call it Lobola because I think it will one day be the perfect gift for a couple that is getting married," he said.