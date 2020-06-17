Comrade Mabinda led from the front

Whenever he walked around the streets of Orlando East, Soweto, people would raise their fists and chant: "Power!"

This is how community members of Orlando East saluted Tanzania national and political activist Tom Gununu Mabinda when he strolled the dusty streets of the township in the 1970s. So relied upon was Mabinda such that whenever neighbours ran into all sorts of difficulties, they would rush to his house to seek assistance.

These are the fond memories his widow Mamsy Ndukula shared during an interview with Sowetan. Gununu, a skilled boxer and petrol bomb-maker, is credited as being one of the faces behind the June 16 1976 youth uprisings. The schoolchildren were revolting against the apartheid system's plan to make Afrikaans the medium of instruction in township schools.

"Whenever people saw him in the streets, they would chant, 'Power. Power to the people'," a smiling Ndukula, 57, said. "If there were thugs breaking into a house in the early hours of the morning, neighbours would come and wake up my husband and he would, without coming up with excuses, rush to the crime scene to assist."

Neighbour Stephen Lesejane, who was aged 23 during the June 16 youth uprisings and was one of Mabinda's proteges, attested to Ndukula's testimony. Lesejane said Mabinda would recruit young men to train as boxers at Orlando Stadium.