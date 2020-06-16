Six more people have died of Covid-19 in Gauteng — Check your suburb here
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng sits at 12,193, with 87 deaths.
This is up from 11,164 cases and 81 deaths a day ago.
There are now 3,442 recoveries, an improvement from the 3,348 recoveries declared on Monday, says the Gauteng health department.
Out of a total of 19,843 contacts traced — these are individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for the virus — the department said 13,325 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and are de-isolated.
A total number of 572 people are now hospitalised in public and private facilities.
Breakdown by district: Cases — New Cases — Deaths — Recoveries
Johannesburg 6,071 | 526 | 47 | 1,875
Ekurhuleni 2,443 | 209 | 20 | 809
Tshwane 1,710 | 167 | 10 | 405
Sedibeng 339 | 49 | 2 | 65
West Rand 912 | 60 | 8 | 288
Unallocated 718 | 24
Total 12 193 | 1035 | 87 | 3442
