South Africa

Six more people have died of Covid-19 in Gauteng — Check your suburb here

By Staff reporter - 16 June 2020 - 12:47
A total number of 572 people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities in Gauteng.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng sits at 12,193, with 87 deaths.

This is up from 11,164 cases and 81 deaths a day ago.

There are now 3,442 recoveries, an improvement from the 3,348 recoveries declared on Monday, says the Gauteng health department.

Out of a total of 19,843 contacts traced — these are individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for the virus — the department said 13,325 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and are de-isolated.

Breakdown by district: Cases — New Cases — Deaths — Recoveries

Johannesburg 6,071 | 526 | 47 | 1,875

Ekurhuleni 2,443 | 209 | 20 | 809

Tshwane 1,710 | 167 | 10 | 405

Sedibeng 339 | 49 | 2 | 65

West Rand 912 | 60 | 8 | 288

Unallocated 718 | 24 

Total 12 193 | 1035 | 87 | 3442

Suburban breakdown
Image: Gauteng government
Suburban breakdown continued
Image: Gauteng governement

