Six more people have died of Covid-19 in Gauteng — Check your suburb here

There are now 3,442 recoveries, an improvement from the 3,348 recoveries declared on Monday, says the Gauteng health department.

Out of a total of 19,843 contacts traced — these are individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for the virus — the department said 13,325 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and are de-isolated.

A total number of 572 people are now hospitalised in public and private facilities.

Breakdown by district: Cases — New Cases — Deaths — Recoveries

Johannesburg 6,071 | 526 | 47 | 1,875

Ekurhuleni 2,443 | 209 | 20 | 809

Tshwane 1,710 | 167 | 10 | 405

Sedibeng 339 | 49 | 2 | 65

West Rand 912 | 60 | 8 | 288

Unallocated 718 | 24

Total 12 193 | 1035 | 87 | 3442