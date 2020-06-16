Scuffle outside parliament as protesters demand removal of Louis Botha statue

A group of Capetonians on Tuesday gathered outside parliament to protest against the statue of Louis Botha, the first prime minister of the Union of SA.

The protest organised by the Black People’s National Crisis Committee resulted in a brief scuffle with police, which had barricaded the area.

A man could be seen approaching the police, repeatedly asking why they had touched him. One police officer could also be heard instructing others to take the man behind the banner or he would end the picket.

The man and a police officer could heard arguing in Xhosa, one saying, “You must also go home satan.”