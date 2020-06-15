Minister says government 'ready' to open salons, but industry in the dark

The government is ready to reopen salons, spas and massage parlours. However, the hair and beauty industry says this is news to them.

In an interview with eNCA, small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the government was looking to open more sectors as part of a move to an “advanced level 3 lockdown”.

“Already, when the president announced the movement to level 3, he also announced what he called the advanced level 3, which will include sit-down restaurants and also the opening up of personal care services,” she said.

“The protocols are ready — including the rules for sit-down restaurants, hair salons, massage and other personal care services. We are ready to open it up.”

She said her department had already completed the development protocols but there were still some businesses that were seen as problematic — especially tattoo parlours.

The Employers Organisation for Hairdressing, Cosmetology and Beauty (EOHCB) said on Monday that it had not heard from the government and was still pursuing legal action against President Cyril Ramaphosa and several ministers.

“I cannot comment on government and the minister's media announcement. We worked with government and were expecting the regulations by June 5. Since June 2 to date we have had no update from government, other than the announcement on Sunday. Our court case is scheduled for June 23. Hopefully government will publish regulations before then,” said the organisation's national manager Cobus Grobler.