Drunk drivers beware: New zero-tolerance law will affect your insurance

The days of having a beer after work and driving home will soon be over – and that’s not just because of the lockdown restrictions. Once South Africa’s strict new drunk-driving laws have been passed, drivers won’t be allowed to drink alcohol at all.

Currently it’s still legal to get behind the wheel if your blood alcohol level is under 0.05g per 100ml. The new bill adopts a zero-tolerance approach to drunk driving by setting the legal blood-alcohol limit for drivers at 0%.

This has serious implications for South African drivers. If you’re involved in an accident after having even a single drink, you won’t just find yourself on the wrong side of the law, but it can also have a major impact on your insurance, warns King Price’s customer experience partner Wynand van Vuuren.

“Insurers have the right to refuse to pay accident claims if the driver’s blood alcohol level is over the legal limit,” he said.

“This clause is included in almost every car insurance policy in SA. Previously, it was difficult to determine whether people were over the legal limit, and whether their driving ability was in fact impaired. The new zero-tolerance approach removes this grey area.