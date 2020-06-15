Concern at Covid-19 test result delays, notably in Joburg hotspot

Covid-19 test results for Johannesburg's Ward 58, one of the worst hit in the city, have been outstanding for more than 10 days.

The DA made this claim on Monday and said its ward councillor, Alex Christians, was one of many people who has been awaiting his test results.

“This ward is near the inner city and includes Mayfair, Fordsburg, Homestead Park and Vrededorp. Testing sites for this hotspot were put up on June 4 and 5, but many people have not yet received their results, including DA ward councillor Alex Christians,” DA Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom said.

According to Christians, health inspectors wishing to trace contacts are frustrated, as they have been told that testing specimens were not marked and they cannot pick up the people they are asking about.

“Another example of slow results was experienced by DA Ekurhuleni councillor Khetha Shandu, who was tested at a mobile testing station in Tembisa on May 22 and only got his result three weeks later on June 13.

“He was fortunately negative, but an undiagnosed infectious person can potentially infect many others,” Bloom said.