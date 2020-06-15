Bad news for motorists with fuel prices set to rocket in July

Oil is continuing its march back towards its previous levels in the first half of June, setting the scene for further hefty fuel price increases going into July.

This is the view of the Automobile Association (AA) in its commentary on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

Based on current figures, petrol is set to climb by up to R1.59 a litre, diesel by R1.48 and illuminating paraffin by R1.94.

"The basic fuel price used in South Africa has jumped by 8% since June 1, with higher peaks as international oil prices claw back some of the massive declines of the past four months," the AA said.