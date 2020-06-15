About 20,00 litres of booze seized in crackdown on illegal liquor traders in KZN

The KwaZulu-Natal department of economic development has seized close to 20,000 litres of alcohol from one unlicensed trader outside Pietermaritzburg during liquor store inspections.

In a statement issued on Monday, economic development MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said her office, together with with law enforcement officials, had spent the past week visiting liquor outlets in the province to check if they were complying with regulations.

"Over the past two weeks 1,447 liquor traders across the province have been visited for inspection, compliance and enforcement. Notwithstanding challenges associated with the sale of alcohol during this period, the rate of compliance with Covid-19 regulations is improving daily," she said.