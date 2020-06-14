WATCH | Guard tackled to ground in mask row, man banned from mall
A security guard who was violently tackled to the ground, after insisting a female shopper wear a face mask, has laid a charge of assault against the man who accosted him.
This is according to the Garden Route Mall in George, which has also issued a banning order against the customer accused of assault. The incident took place on Thursday.
In footage released on social media, the security guard is seen asking a female customer, who had entered the mall without a face mask, to leave the mall.
The wearing of masks is compulsory during the lockdown when members of the public move outside their homes and into public spaces.
George garden route mall... a couple asked by security to put a mask as a regulation by government, security end up getting beaten and chased from work. How is that fair?Posted by Priniro on Friday, June 12, 2020
While the guard was still dealing with the female customer, a man tackled the security guard to the ground.
The mall said the security guard and his company laid the charge of assault against the man. It said, despite reports to the contrary, the guard was not fired as a result of him confronting the customer.
Mall management said police will conduct their investigation, as it had dealt a month ago with another case, where a member of the public was arrested for assault and being in contravention of the Disaster Management Act, by not wearing a mask when he entered the mall.
In a statement released on Saturday, the mall said it condemned any form of violence on its premises.
It said the matter was in the hands of the police.
“The member of the public involved in the physical altercation has been issued a banning order from the mall and the security guard will be returning to work on Sunday.
“We will stay in contact with our local SAPS to follow the progress of this matter and supplied them with CCTV coverage,” the mall said.
