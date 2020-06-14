Former prosecutor jailed over missing dockets, including drunk driving case

The National Prosecuting Authority has welcomed the jail term meted out to a former public prosecutor convicted of stealing case dockets.

Jonas Phosoko was sentenced to five years' imprisonment by the Bellville commercial crimes court in Cape Town: three years' imprisonment for theft of a police docket and two years' imprisonment for attempting to defeat the administration of justice.

Elaborating on the charges, Western Cape prosecutions spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said in January 2011, a motorist was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was released on bail and warned to appear at the Bellville magistrate's court. The investigating officer sent the docket to the court later that month “but he never received it back from the court”.

A search warrant was obtained to search the property of Phosoko. The docket was found in his house.

In June 2010, a suspect was arrested for possession of dagga weighing 29,182kg at Freedom Farm F90, Bellville.