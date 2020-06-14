4x4 crashes when driver bails, leaving passenger inside, during cop chase
The driver of a vehicle transporting dagga had to be hospitalised after he jumped out of the moving vehicle during a police chase.
His passenger sustained only minor injuries.
Dagga worth at least R500,000 was retrieved from the vehicle, which had been travelling from the Eastern Cape through the Garden Route.
Describing the dramatic events, the Hawks' Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said George Serious Organised Crime Investigation members assisted by the Public Order Policing, Crime Intelligence, K9 unit and Eden Cluster Combatting Task Team had acted on a tip-off.
“A vehicle matching the description was spotted in Wilderness and police vehicles gave chase.
“The suspected vehicle was successfully intercepted before the driver jumped out from the moving vehicle, which caused it to leave the road and plunge down into a gorge with a passenger inside.”
The passenger sustained minor injuries.
The 28-year-old suspect was taken to hospital for medical treatment.
He is expected to appear in the George magistrate's court on Monday.
Nkwalase said he will face charges of dealing in cannabis as well as reckless and negligent driving.
