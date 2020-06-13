Two suspects nabbed for possession of explosives and cash on East Rand
Gauteng police have arrested two suspects on the East Rand for possession of explosives and cash.
Police said an intelligence-driven operation had led officers to a house in Kwathema on Friday morning where the two suspects were found with the explosives and cash.
“Both suspects were arrested and will appear in the Springs magistrate's court on Monday.
No further details were provided.
-TimesLIVE
