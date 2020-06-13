South Africa

Two suspects nabbed for possession of explosives and cash on East Rand

By SowetanLIVE - 13 June 2020 - 10:38
Police discovered explosives and cash at the house.
Police discovered explosives and cash at the house.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng police have arrested two suspects on the East Rand for possession of explosives and cash.

Police said an intelligence-driven operation had led officers to a house in Kwathema on Friday morning where the two suspects were found with the explosives and cash.

“Both suspects were arrested and will appear in the Springs magistrate's court on Monday.

No further details were provided.

-TimesLIVE

Police nab gang suspects for murders and robberies in Gauteng

Police have arrested three suspects who are believed to be part of a gang behind multiple murders and robberies recently committed in Roodepoort, ...
News
1 month ago

Man found with damaged notes linked to Kagiso CIT heist nabbed in Soweto

Community members who collected banknotes at the scene of a cash-in-transit heist in Kagiso on the West Rand committed a crime, police said on ...
News
1 week ago

Cash-in-transit robbery suspect waits to hear about bail in second case

A notorious alleged cash-in-transit robber is expected to appear in court on Thursday to hear judgment on his bail application.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join George Floyd & Collins Khosa ...
Back to school: Minister Angie Motshekga inspects schools on first day
X