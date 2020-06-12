Hairdressers' court challenge stymied, for now, DA blames Dlamini-Zuma for delay

The much awaited legal showdown between the DA and co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma over the closure of hair and beauty salons was off to a false start on Friday.

Lawyers for the parties thrashed out the logistics for the better part of the morning.

MP Dean Macpherson, the DA’s spokesperson for trade and industry, said the matter had been postponed to June 22 before a full bench of the high court in Cape Town.

He blamed Dlamini-Zuma for the delay.

“The judge asked us late yesterday to try to find an agreement on timelines going forward with minister Dlamini-Zuma with regards to the reopening of the industry,” said Macpherson.