South Africa

Missing: Elderly Covid-19 patient

By Michael Kimberley - 11 June 2020 - 10:17
John Doch, who is Covid-19 positive, has been missing since Friday afternoon after a security guard allowed him to leave the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. On the right is a screen-grab from security footage taken just before Doch left the stadium
John Doch, who is Covid-19 positive, has been missing since Friday afternoon after a security guard allowed him to leave the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. On the right is a screen-grab from security footage taken just before Doch left the stadium
Image: SUPPLIED

An elderly Covid-19 positive patient has disappeared from the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium isolation unit and his livid family are firmly pointing the finger at a security guard.

John Doch, 73, who lives in Graaff-Reinet, was driven by ambulance to the stadium at 9pm last Thursday after testing positive for Covid-19. 

Less than 24 hours later, he was nowhere to be found.

  • For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

Two SA Air Force members test positive for Covid-19

The SA Air Force (SAAF) has shut its headquarters after two members tested positive for Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

HIV and TB 'less deadly' than diabetes, old age in Covid-19 cases

Having diabetes or being older than 50 are far deadlier than HIV or TB in a person who contracts Covid-19, new data has revealed.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join George Floyd & Collins Khosa ...
Back to school: Minister Angie Motshekga inspects schools on first day
X