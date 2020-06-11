'Just an itchy throat': Gauteng health spokesperson on Covid-19 isolation as cases rise to 7,195 in province
There were no obvious symptoms, just an itchy throat before Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana discovered she had contracted Covid-19.
Kekana has been in isolation for a week after test results confirmed that she was positive on Friday.
“I was not exhibiting any symptoms, just an itchy throat for about 20 minutes,” she said.
“You touch everything with suspicion because you have Covid-19,” she added about her stint in isolation.
“I’ve been drinking a lot of liquids, vitamin C, immune boosters, a lot of citrus fruit, lots of water. I am isolating. I live with my brother who is negative. We haven’t been in close contact since my results came back,” Kekana said.
She was appreciative of the support shown by colleagues and friends.
“Every morning I catch up with colleagues who have had Covid-19, there’s been a lot of help. I’m very lucky that my boss is a doctor as well. He checks up on me regularly. We engage about how I’m feeling. I’m OK for now,” she said.
Friends drop off essentials and leave them outside, ensuring there is no contact.
“People must remember that we can’t stop the transmission of the virus, you can simply delay it. It’s about getting the health system ready for when the peak hits. I hope things don’t change in terms of worsening symptoms.
“This is the first time I’m on lockdown because I’m [considered to be an] essential service [worker],” she said.
The latest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng is 7,195 with 2,890 recoveries and 57 deaths.
Of a total of 17,307 contacts, 12,044 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms and have de-isolated.
Department spokesperson Philani Mhlungu said 474 people were being hospitalised in public and private facilities in the province.
“In the statement issued yesterday [Wednesday] we incorrectly reported that the number of admissions is 63 instead of 446,” he said.
