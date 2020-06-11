Cabinet looks at lightening level 3 lockdown regulations

The cabinet is looking at lightening Covid-19 level 3 regulations, which could see more sectors of the economy open up earlier than originally planned.

The cabinet held a meeting on Wednesday at which it received an updated report from the national coronavirus command council (NCCC).

The council tabled a number of recommendations pertaining to moderating level 3 of the lockdown, the cabinet said in a statement. The recommendations were based on submissions made by various sectors and deliberations by the national joint operational and intelligence structure, reports BusinessLIVE.

SA moved to level 3 of its risk-adjusted strategy on June 1, which saw the majority of sectors reopen, but left some out in the cold.

The lockdown was put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 but has had a devastating effect on the economy. Business has been calling on the government to ease lockdown restrictions to allow the economy to open up.

The World Bank has slashed SA’s growth forecasts due to the coronavirus shock, which it says will force the world into the worst recession since World War 2. The global economy is expected to shrink by 5.2%, while SA’s economy is forecast to shrink by 7.1% this year — its worst contraction in a century.