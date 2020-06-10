UIF pay delays forces bus drivers to cash pensions

The government introduced the scheme to help millions of workers who have lost income due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jaco Potgieter, 38, of Krugersdorp on the West Rand, has been working as a bus driver for five years. His employer Bus 2000 applied for the relief and he is yet to receive payment.

This put so much strain on Potgieter's finances that on Monday he resigned from the company to cash in his pension and keep his family afloat.

"I last got paid in March for the 12 to 13 days that I worked [for that month]. Since then, I have not received a cent. Rent is behind. I have two children that I have to take care of. We need food in the house and the landlord wants rental money.

"My wife's salary is not enough to pay for all our expenses. I had no choice but to resign. In the meantime, I will be looking for a another job. I cannot wait for UIF payment because I don't know when it will come," said Potgieter.

Potgieter's wife's income has been unable to pay for the R6,000 rent that is due. For the past two months, the couple paid just R1,500 to the landlord, who was kind enough to understand their problems "but still wants the money". His wife works as a clerk.