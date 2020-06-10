Police pounce on 'health inspector' trying to scam foreign shop owners in Western Cape

"He then told the owners there were a number of non-compliance issues in the store and if they don't pay him R3,000 in cash, a fine of R25,000 fine will be issued and he will close the store for three months."

Upon realising what the man was up to, the workers told him to wait for them to call their boss. They then pressed the panic button and this alerted the security company and law enforcement.

"The suspect, unaware his game was up, waited for them [the workers] to come back to the front of the store - but instead the officers arrived."

The man was found in possession of "authentic" looking documents and a clipboard which he used to fool his victims.

He was arrested and charged with fraud and impersonating a health officer.