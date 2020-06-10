Missing trial records see convicted Cape Town man go free

The failure by the Cape Town magistrate's court to keep trial records has resulted in a man sentenced to a 10-year jail term walking free.

The court convicted Frank Chaz of “dealing in dangerous dependence-producing substances” and sentenced him in June 2007. Three years of his 10-year jail sentence were suspended for five years.

Chaz took his conviction and sentence on appeal to the high court in Cape Town, and was granted bail pending the hearing.

His lawyer asked the appeal clerk at the Cape Town magistrate's court for the transcript of the trial five days after Chaz's sentencing, but was told the “cassette recordings were set to be transcribed”.

The recordings of the trial were never found again.

In the absence of the record, the high court in Cape Town overturned the conviction and sentence earlier this month.

“For some inexplicable reason, these cassette recordings were returned. Thereafter, these cassette recordings could not again be located,” deputy judge president Patricia Goliath said in the judgment.

“The trial magistrate's documents and notes could also not be located.”

The matter had gone quiet until May 2017, when Chaz was hauled before the Cape Town magistrate's court on the basis that “the appeal was never submitted to the high court for prosecution”.