Rape suspect who dosed off during act remains behind bars

A 32-year-old Mpumalanga man arrested in connection with rape of a 52-year-old woman living with disability has been remanded in custody.

The suspect, who cannot be named until he has pleaded, was arrested on April 19, after forcefully entering the victim’s house at Cottondale trust in Bushbuckridge. He is alleged to have raped the woman and fell asleep next to her for the rest of the night.

The suspect was not asked to plead on a rape charge when he appeared in the Acornhoek magistrate's court on Monday and his bail application was postponed to June 17.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi told Sowetan that the accused on the day of the ordeal was found by the victim's brother still fast asleep in bed.