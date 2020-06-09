Pregnant woman 'stabs' lover to death in fight for cash
A 43-year old man who was apparently involved in an open relationship with two women, who are currently both pregnant, was stabbed to death allegedly by one of them in a dispute over stokvel money.
Tsietsi Machubeni from GaKuranta village in Bolobedu near Modjadjiskloof died at a local clinic after he was stabbed once in the upper body in his house and collapsed towards the gate on Sunday night.
He was stabbed in front of his other pregnant girlfriend.
Machubeni's niece Mahlatse Machubeni, 31, told Sowetan she found her injured uncle at the scene, with the suspect holding him in his hands.
"He had blood all over his body and his shirt was red as it had soaked in his blood. He was unconscious but he was unable to tell me what had happened," she said.
Mahlatse said moments before she took her uncle to the clinic, she confronted the 42-year-old suspect to explain the details of the crime scene.
"She told me that my uncle had promised to take her to town and buy clothes after receiving R7,000 from a stovel payout. She said an argument ensued between them, adding that she found him with another woman," she said.
Mahlatse said the family knew that both women are expecting Machubeni's children.
She added that both women were not staying with her uncle and only came to visit.
She said the family want justice to take its course.
Police spokesman Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the victim was taken to the local clinic where he was certified dead.
"The police were called and the woman was arrested. She will appear in Bolobedu magistrate's court on Wednesday to face a charge of murder," Mojapelo said.
Irene Rabothata, Machubeni's other girlfriend, who witnessed the stabbing said she ran for her life and that of her unborn child as the woman was chasing after with a knife.
"It was around 11pm when we heard funny noises and I told him not worry becausd it could be dogs. He went ahead and opened the door, only to find the suspect," Rabothata said.
She said the suspect pushed the door and threw herself into the house.
"She started making noise and pulled Machubeni with his shirt. She said he must come with her into the bedroom and talk, and he refused," said Rabothata.
She said the suspect then reached for a knife from her bra.
"She stabbed him once and started chasing after me. I ran to my relative's house."
MEC for social development Nkakareng Rakgoale has expressed shock in what appears to be a love triangle murder case.
Rakgoale said what transpired is an indication that gender-based violence has reached another level.
"The department of social development's social workers attended 131 cases of gender-based violence since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown period.
"We are once again calling on all couples who are facing challenges in their relationships and family unit to always approach our social workers who are deployed across the province. The effects that come as a result of domestic violence related incidents are very devastating," Rakgale said.
The MEC also sent her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.
