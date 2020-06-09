Pregnant woman 'stabs' lover to death in fight for cash

A 43-year old man who was apparently involved in an open relationship with two women, who are currently both pregnant, was stabbed to death allegedly by one of them in a dispute over stokvel money.

Tsietsi Machubeni from GaKuranta village in Bolobedu near Modjadjiskloof died at a local clinic after he was stabbed once in the upper body in his house and collapsed towards the gate on Sunday night.

He was stabbed in front of his other pregnant girlfriend.

Machubeni's niece Mahlatse Machubeni, 31, told Sowetan she found her injured uncle at the scene, with the suspect holding him in his hands.

"He had blood all over his body and his shirt was red as it had soaked in his blood. He was unconscious but he was unable to tell me what had happened," she said.

Mahlatse said moments before she took her uncle to the clinic, she confronted the 42-year-old suspect to explain the details of the crime scene.

"She told me that my uncle had promised to take her to town and buy clothes after receiving R7,000 from a stovel payout. She said an argument ensued between them, adding that she found him with another woman," she said.

Mahlatse said the family knew that both women are expecting Machubeni's children.

She added that both women were not staying with her uncle and only came to visit.

She said the family want justice to take its course.