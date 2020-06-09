Covid-19 may cause 'massive strokes' in young people, says new study

A new small preliminary study has found that young and otherwise healthy patients with Covid-19 may have an increased risk of stroke, even if they are not showing any symptoms of the virus.

Surgeons at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital along with researchers at other medical institutions looked at 14 patients who had come into their care for stroke between March 20 and April 10, during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the patients, which included eight men and six women, 50 percent did not know that they had the coronavirus while the rest were already being treated for symptoms of the disease.

The researchers found that 42 percent of the Covid-19 stroke patients were under the age of 50, whereas 75 percent of all strokes in the US occur in people over the age of 65. Moreover, the mortality rate among the Covid-19 stroke patients was 42.8 percent, much higher than the typical mortality from stroke which is around 5 to 10 percent.