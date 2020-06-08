Taxi owner killed 'over inheritance'
A taxi owner affiliated to the Faraday Taxi Association was shot and killed in a suspected hit following a family feud over his father's taxi empire.
Lindizwe Skhakhane was shot several times when he visited his family in Zola, Soweto, on Saturday night. This was the second time he was attacked after thugs shot and wounded him three months ago.
Sowetan visited the family yesterday. A family member, who asked not to be named, said Skhakhane inherited his father's taxi empire of dozens of minibus taxis.
She said the siblings' squabble was also over cattle that their father had. "The problem started from the fact that his father had three wives and children from those wives. Some of his siblings were not happy he was left in charge of running his father's affairs," said the family member.
Another relative said Skhakhane's father died two years ago after falling ill, leaving the business to him.
"He and his siblings have not been getting along since then. One of them apparently said he would get a hitman [to kill] Lindizwe because he was not supposed to inherit everything.
"Lindizwe was also shot three months ago in Zola but he survived. He managed to get a flat in Joburg where he was hiding. But he came to see his family on Saturday and he was shot" said the relative.
A police officer said one of Skhakhane's brother was taken in for questioning on Saturday night but he was currently not facing any charges.
Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said no arrests have been made yet.
