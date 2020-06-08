Strategy shifts for less tests and more contact tracing

The health department is reviewing the coronavirus mass screening and testing strategy to ease the pressure on the country's laboratories unable to cope with the volume of samples coming through daily.

This after the testing backlog at the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) reached 100,000, with people having to wait nearly two months for their results.

It receives up to 40,000 samples for testing a day from 100,000 community health workers but can only process up to 25,000 in 24 hours.

The NHLS last week told Sowetan it had reached out to the minister of health Zweli Mkhize requesting that the current strategy be revised as it was unable to cope.

The NHLS wanted the government to prioritise testing only for people who were sick, in hospital, most likely to have contracted the virus or showed visible symptoms of Covid-19.

Deputy minister of health Joe Phaahla said they had agreed more focused screening and testing was needed.

At least 15-million people had been screened by yesterday, with 850,871 tests conducted across the country.

"It was very important to do the screening. It has gone. close to 15-million people but now we acknowledge the fact that where we are now there is a lot more which needs to be focused in terms of the contacts of the positives," Phaahla said.