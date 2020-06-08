South Africa

Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown

PODCAST | Is cigarette ban turning citizens into criminals?

By GRAEME HOSKEN, ALEX PATRICK and PAIGE MULLER - 08 June 2020 - 17:39
Two school friends, aged 11 and 12, are among many who have joined the illicit cigarette trade that has taken off during the lockdown, with schools closed and families struggling to feed themselves.
Two school friends, aged 11 and 12, are among many who have joined the illicit cigarette trade that has taken off during the lockdown, with schools closed and families struggling to feed themselves.
Image: Kimberly Mutandiro / GroundUp

In this episode of Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown, we chat to restaurateurs turned cigarette smugglers. 

In light of the North Gauteng High Court ruling that the lockdown regulations are "unconstitutional and invalid", we ask if certain lockdown regulations are criminalising our society. 

LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR:

In this short podcast series, we follow Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken as they track, record and reflect on the real events and people that make up SA’s biggest Covid-19 news stories.

Boots on the ground is a true piece of mobile journalism — all interviews, voices and sound effects have been gathered using nothing but smartphones.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Casts 

PODCAST | Level 3: What decision will you make for your child?

In this episode of Boots on the ground, we consider some of the difficult choices parents have had to face since lockdown began and what decisions ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | If not science, then what is lockdown based on?

In this episode we consider Prof Glenda Gray's accusation that government’s risk-adjusted Covid-19 strategy is “unscientific”.
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | WEEK 5: Survivor's guilt

Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, track, record and reflect on the events and people that make up SA’s biggest ...
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | Week 4: Holding on to our humanity

What happens to our humanity when we ignore the suffering of those around us?
News
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

#BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join George Floyd & Collins Khosa ...
Back to school: Minister Angie Motshekga inspects schools on first day
X