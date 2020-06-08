'Plan for the possibility that someone in your home will have Covid-19,' says Ramaphosa

Every household should plan for a possibility of a family member getting infected with the coronavirus.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa who, in his weekly newsletter, said South Africans should generally be concerned - but not alarmed - about the high coronavirus infection rate.

Ramaphosa said that families should make plans around what to do in the eventual case of a family member getting infected especially in households with the elderly or people with other illnesses such as TB, high blood pressure, obesity and others that have been identified as comorbidities.

This has been one of the biggest concern as it is impossible to social distance, self-quarantine or isolate in homes especially in the low-income households where there is a lot of people living in a small space.

“Each household should look at how they can protect elderly people and those with underlying conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer, TB or HIV. Do plan for the possibility that someone in the family may become infected and whether you will be able to isolate them from family members until they are better,” Ramaphosa said.

“If not, find out where the closest government quarantine site is. You should also plan ahead for what to do if someone gets sick.”

He said that the country’s positive cases were likely to reach the 50,000 mark and 1,000 deaths this week.