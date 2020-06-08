'No intelligible basis for U-turn on tobacco sales': Fita

To describe President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that tobacco products would be on sale from May 1 as a mere proposal was absurd, said the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita).

Fita made this remark in an affidavit at the weekend in its legal challenge contesting the continued ban on cigarette and tobacco product sales.

Fita said co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who is opposing Fita's application, had failed to provide any “intelligible basis” for the government's U-turn regarding the ban.

Ramaphosa announced on April 23 that the sale of tobacco products would resume on May 1. However, later that week Dlamini-Zuma announced that the sale of tobacco products would not be allowed.