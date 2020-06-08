Hospital 'refuses' to release body of man pending results.

The family of Anele Mxhosana do not understand why Komga Hospital in the Eastern Cape is refusing to release his body, two weeks after his death.

But apparently, the 26-year-old's body has been kept because his Covid-19 test

results are still outstanding, 25 days after he took the tests.

The department of health said there was nothing untoward about the wait as there was a backlog of Covid-19 test results from its Port Elizabeth laboratory, the only one for the province.

Health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said patients dying while waiting for results was not an isolated case of the Mxhosana family but is widespread across the province. He said he knew of several cases, but that the families in question had resorted to burying their loved ones.

Mxhosana died at Komga Hospital on May 25, two weeks after he was admitted, and his mother, Notiti Mxhosana, said he was supposed to have been buried at the weekend.

Mxhosana went to the hospital for a health complication unrelated to Covid-19. He was diagnosed with TB.

However, given his "high-risk" status, he was also tested for Covid-19.