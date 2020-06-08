Fita brings in its own medical experts to challenge ban on cigarette sales

Dlamini-Zuma said in her answering affidavit filed last week that prohibiting the sale of cigarettes has proven to be an effective measure to reduce the number of people who smoke, or the amount they smoke.

However, in its replying affidavit filed at the weekend, Fita said it had mandated Dr Michael West, a psychiatrist, to comment on Dlamini-Zuma's affidavit.

"West's findings are telling. He states that simply banning the sale of tobacco is unlikely to have any significant effect on patterns of use and availability; and that there are no good evidentiary examples of such a policy decision leading to these outcomes," Fita chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said in the affidavit.

In his report, West said there was no evidence to suggest that short-term cessation of smoking will result in lower prevalence of smoking that will be sustained when the ban is lifted.