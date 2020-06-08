1,000 deaths: SA hits grim Covid-19 milestone

South Africa on Monday night reached a grim milestone as the country battles to contain the coronavirus: more than 1,000 people have now died from the illness the virus causes.

The milestone was reached 73 days after the first Covid-19 related death - that of 48-year-old Madeleine van Wyk from the Western Cape - was recorded on March 27.

In figures released on Monday, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said 82 additional deaths had been recorded since the statistics were released on Sunday night. This means that there are now 1,080 confirmed deaths from the illness in SA.