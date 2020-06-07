Parliament to probe vice-chancellor's appointment amid sexual harassment allegations

Mbati was accused of sexual harassment by Prof Thidziambi Tshivhase Phendla during his tenure as the vice-chancellor of the University of Venda.

“Prof Phendla submitted a complaint to the Commission on Gender Equality on the 11th of May 2012 alleging that she was sexually harassed on several occasions by Prof Mbati during the period 2008 and 2010,” said Mapulane.

The matter was then investigated by the commission which found the allegations to be convincing and made recommendations to the university.

“The failure by the university to discipline Prof Mbati was a direct contravention of the university's policy on sexual harassment. The report therefore recommended that the university should implement clause 5.2 of its own sexual harassment policy by instituting formal disciplinary inquiry against Prof Mbati.

“It became apparent that the recommendations by the Gender Commission in its report dated 4 December 2014 regarding the allegations of sexual harassment against Prof Mbati were never implemented by the University of Venda,” said the parliamentary committee.

Mbati reportedly challenged and sought to review the report in the South Gauteng High Court.

“He failed to set aside the recommendations of the report, but only succeeded in gagging certain portions of the report. The court ordered the university to implement its own sexual harassment policy by calling for a report of the mediator, Mr Lavery Modise, who was appointed by the university to mediate the allegations in terms of its policy,” according to the committee.

Mbati reportedly litigated against the mediator's report which the South Gauteng High Court directed must be produced. In an usual move, the litigation was lodged with the Thohoyandou High Court.