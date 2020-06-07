No singing as Grace Bible Church holds first service since start of lockdown

Earlier today the Grace Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto, held its first service since the easing of lockdown restrictions a week ago.

Religious services were suspended at the beginning of the national lockdown in March. With the resumption of services today, the main restriction is the one limiting attendance to 50 members.

Only approved church leaders attended the Grace Bible Church service. All those attending had to register online and answer several questions about their health.

These are part of requirements which had been set out by the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs for church to comply to.