Union raises concern on rural schools' state of readiness

Motona said the teachers were still anxious as things were not as they were supposed to be.

"During the meeting Mweli indicated that cleaning in all provinces was completed but in some provinces the way deep cleaning was done was not up to the required standard. On the issue of vandalised schools he said he had a meeting with the heads of infrastructure so that they can see how to deal with the issue whereas on Monday learners are expected back to school. One can see clearly that things have not been done with the required speed necessary," Motona said.

Motona said at this stage they can't really say things are as they are supposed to be.

"Mweli said the department had promised to fill all the vacancies and for teachers with cormobilities a collective agreement has been signed by labour and the department on the protocols that have to be followed. We are also worried about how will the department gather information of teachers who are testing positive so that they can be able to get necessary support in helping those schools and in making sure that they get substitute teachers," Motona said.

Motona said even though Mweli told them that screeners and cleaners were going to be appointed for all schools through the education infrastructure grant he did not communicate when this will be done.

Motona said they were concerned that even though the curriculum was being amended the teachers had not started going for workshops as required. "

The school calendar has not yet been published, we are requesting the department to expedite the publishing of the school calendar because the days that have been published in the gazette are only opening dates we want to know how is the school calendar going to unfold going forward so we are still waiting for the meeting on Saturday," he said.

He said it could have been lovely to have a meeting with the different MECs so that they could be able to present their province's progress on the re-opening of schools.