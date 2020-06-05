Police save Durban woman beaten to a pulp, boyfriend arrested

A 20-year-old woman is recovering in a Durban hospital after police stormed into a flat to rescue her on Tuesday.

Danielle Maistry, a final-year business administration student, is now recovering in Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital.

Images of Maistry's horrific injuries were posted on social media just hours after she was rescued, sparking outrage in Mariannridge in Pinetown where she was allegedly “held hostage”.

Police broke the gate to get into the flat belonging to her boyfriend Ryle Steenkamp.

Her mother, Michelle Maistry, told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that when she got to the flat, she could not believe her eyes.

“Apparently neighbours called the police. Someone then called my 18-year-old son. He woke me up, shouting that Dani was dying. I got into my car and raced there. My child ... her eyes were swollen shut. There was blood everywhere. Her hair was matted with blood. She was slouched on the couch.”

She got her daughter into her car and drove to St Mary's Hospital.

“I was shaking so badly but I had to get her there. I couldn’t even look in her direction without wanting to scream. I thought my child was going to die.”