Northern Cape man sentenced to life for repeatedly raping woman

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 05 June 2020 - 09:57
A Northern Cape man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping a woman. File photo.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A 24-year-old Northern Cape man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping a woman.

The man was sentenced by the De Aar magistrate's court this week after he was found guilty of four counts of rape.

“On 28 July 2017, the 20-year-old female victim was on her way to visit her friend. She was accosted by the accused and forced into a vacant house.

“The accused then forced the victim to the ground,  assaulted her and raped her repeatedly,” the police said.

The man was arrested five days later after the police received a tip-off from the community.

Brigadier Nicky Mills, the provincial head of the Northern Cape family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit, commended the investigating team for the arrest of the man.

“The community is also applauded for their assistance that led to this great sentence and ultimately removing [the] perpetrator from our streets,” said Mills.

