New law sees criminal capacity of child increased from 10 years to 12 years

The minimum age of criminal capacity of a child has been increased from 10 years to 12 years, according to a new law.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law various bills, including the Child Justice Amendment Act.

“The act repeals the requirement to prove criminal capacity for the purpose of diversion and preliminary inquiries,” the presidency said, adding that the change arose from a recommendation in a report on the review of the minimum age of criminal capacity.

“The report further recommended that the provisions in the act which require the state to prove the criminal capacity of a child who is 10 years or older but under the age of 14 years for purpose of diversion and preliminary inquiries should be removed,” said the presidency.

The presidency has also signed into law the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Amendment Act, which provides for parliamentary oversight in relation to the suspension, discipline or removal of the executive director of Ipid.